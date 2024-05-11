Rangers manager Philippe Clement consoles captain James Tavernier after the 2-1 defeat by Celtic.

A former Rangers hitman believes his old club need a massive clear out of players during the summer transfer window after their latest Old Firm defeat

Kris Boyd has led calls for a “fresh start” at Ibrox next season - insisting the bulk of Philippe Clement’s Rangers squad won’t play against Celtic again after their latest Old Firm defeat.

The Light Blues were left licking their wounds on another dismal afternoon at Parkhead as a 2-1 loss to Brendan Rodgers’ reigning champions all but killed off their title hopes for another season.

And furious ex-Gers frontman Boyd reckons Clement must front up a summer clearout of players if his old club are to finally halt Celtic from continuing their derby day dominance in Glasgow.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he admitted: “This was the same team that has been under-performing. You’ve got a cup final in a couple of weeks and it’s a huge game for Philippe Clement as well because that’s now a few Old Firm games he’s lost.

“You’re then back here (at Celtic Park) at the start of next season. The Scottish Cup Final is now huge because the last thing you want is people then turning round and saying ‘well that’s three, four, five Old Firm games without a victory for Philippe Clement’.

“I’ll be honest, yes there’s a Scottish Cup final a couple of weeks away but that will be the last time you see a lot of these players play against Celtic here in the league. There’s got to be a clearout, there’s got to be a fresh start.

“Philippe Clement spoke in terms of there’s some (players) that can change his opinion in the next couple of weeks, but that’s going to be very difficult. Looking at it, Lundstram and Barisic are going to leave, a few others will go.