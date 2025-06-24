He also counts Aberdeen, Ipswich Town and more on his CV.

A former Rangers and QPR star has sealed a summer transfer window deal as he secured his next move.

Russell Martin is the new head coach at Ibrox with new owners, 49ers Enterprises and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, set to back him in the transfer window. There are ex players on the move and one of them is Dominic Ball, who has signed a two year deal at Cambridge United after a stint at Leyton Orient.

Ball, a defensive midfielder, came through the ranks at Tottenham and moved to Rangers in 2015 on loan from Spurs before moving on permanently. He featured 30 times in blue and has since racked up nearly a century of QPR appearances, on top of stints at Aberdeen, Ipswich Town and others. His move to Cambridge, the club he was at on loan prior to joining Rangers, comes with a hint from boss Neil Harris of top clubs he has represented playing a factor in the move.

He said in the club’s announcement: “I am delighted to be able to bring Dom to the football club. He has represented some fantastic football clubs, achieved some wonderful promotions and is a player that has excelled at all levels. He is going to bring some hugely important qualities to the changing room and the pitch this season. He plays with a real aggression and calmness to be able to help control football matches and I look forward to working with him."

Ball added: “I am delighted to get it finally done. To get it done before pre-season was important to me and to come to the Club where I made my professional debut was massive. I have been lucky to be involved with a lot of successful teams and you can take a lot of lessons from that. I hope to help set the standards."

The club’s message, however, omitted a Rangers reference: “The 29-year-old midfielder arrives at the Cledara Abbey Stadium on a two-year deal. Ball has history with the U’s, having made his professional debut at the Club whilst on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015. He made 11 appearances during his initial spell. A move to Rotherham followed, where he spent much of his time out on loan at Aberdeen, before signing with QPR, where he made 99 appearances over a three-year spell.”

“His next stop was at Ipswich Town, where he helped the Club to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier league, before signing with Leyton Orient at the beginning of last season.”

A Leyton Orient statement reads: “Leyton Orient can confirm that Dom Ball will leave the club upon the expiration of his current contract. The club and Ball discussed a new contract in E10, but the midfielder has decided to pursue new opportunities, today signing for Sky Bet League Two side, Cambridge United. Ball represented the O’s 31 times during the 2024/25 campaign. Everyone at Leyton Orient would like to thank Dom for his hard work and professionalism shown during his time at the club, and wishes him all the very best for the future.