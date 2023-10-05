The Londoner has never hidden his affection for the Ibrox club, but supporters are less than enthused about the possibility of him replacing Michael Beale.

TalkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy reckons his former England team mate Frank Lampard is NOT the right fit for the Rangers job - and has warned the former Chelsea and Everton boss he would face a major battle to win over fans.

The Stamford Bridge legend, who is currently out of work following an interim spell in charge of his former club, has been strongly linked with the Ibrox post this week. Various reports suggest the 45-year-old is ‘keen’ to speak to the Glasgow giants after being included among a list of potential candidates.

Lampard avoided relegation during his spell in charge of Everton, but was sacked by the Goodison Park club in January before returning to Chelsea for a miserable 11-match stint as caretaker boss - winning just once at the end of last season. Despite his damaged profile, he remains determined to carve out a successful career in management.

News of Lampard’s interest in the vacant managerial role has been met with mixed views from Rangers supporters, the majority of which are demanding the club appoint an experienced boss with a proven track record and understanding of Scottish football.

And former Liverpool and Fulham star Murphy is in agreement, insisting his old international colleague wouldn’t be the right man to replace Michael Beale.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “One thing that attracts a manager to a club is character, charisma. Ability to talk to the media, some people are just likeable and warm. I don’t feel that with Beale, he wasn’t particularly good in front of the camera. Don’t get me wrong, I know he’s a good coach but he’s not warm and charismatic on the camera. People I’ve spoken to say the same. It matters at a huge club like Rangers.

“I don’t think Lampard would be a good move for either, at this point Rangers should not be taking a risk. The one thing you need is to get someone in charge who the fans will be on board with to start with. If you bring someone in they aren’t on board with you’ve got a mountain to climb. I don’t think the Rangers support would be on board with Lampard, not from what I was hearing yesterday.