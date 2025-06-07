A Rangers and Celtic dig by the talkSPORT co-host has been called out

A talkSPORT pundit has called out Simon Jordan on his claim over Rangers and Celtic.

Russell Martin has arrived as head coach at Ibrox on a three year deal, looking to stop the Parkhead side’s dominance of Scottish football over the last decade and more. He comes armed with experience with MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton, the latter of which he guided out the Championship to the Premiership.

The Rangers arrival has got people talking on talkSPORT and former Crystal Palace owner Jordan has hit Rangers with a stray blow, which has collided with Celtic in the crossfire. He says that Martin has proven he is a Championship manager, therefore, it shows up the standard of Scottish football and that Rangers are a second tier in England level side.

Simon Jordan digs out Rangers and Celtic

Jordan said via the broadcaster: “The main reason for Southampton getting promoted was the will of this manager. His reaction to losing a game when they were in ascension, when it looked as if Southampton could get automatic promotion. I saw him with his chest out. I was one of the few people who tipped Southampton to win the play off final and it tells me that he can manage at Championship level.

“That tells me by natural association you have to look at the standard of Scottish football and say he is a Championship manager, so that must mean Rangers are a Championship level side.”

It has not been a universally popular opinion as former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor was not having it. The clip of Jordan’s comments were played out as he hosted the station’s breakfast show with Celtic diehard Alan Brazil. He believes that the pressure that comes with managing either of the Old Firm makes the comparison a poor one and he believes Jordan had not made the right call.

Gabriel Agbonlahor provides defence for Rangers and Celtic

Agbonlahor fired back: “I think that was quite disrespectful from Simon. To say that because you can manage in the Championship, means you can manage a big club like Rangers. Rangers have got pressure. Celtic have got pressure on them that some of these Championship clubs haven’t got. So the pressure’s on for Russell Martin, and I don’t think that’s a good statement for Simon.”

Ally McCoist wasn’t having it either. He said on the platform: “His final statement, possibly. Maybe even probably. But I don’t agree with his assumption that, just because you can manage a team in the Championship, you can manage one of the biggest clubs in Britain. There is a big difference. I think there is a massive difference.

“I do take his point, in terms of the quality of the teams and the players, but it’s absolutely incomparable, I think, to manage any team in the Championship. I am just thinking about all of the teams in the Championship right now to manage a team like Rangers or Celtic. It’s just no comparison, for me.”