The former Southampton and Swansea City boss has arrived as Rangers head coach.

Russell Martin has teased when Rangers fans can expect the club to make its first summer transfer moves.

The former Ibrox defender has signed a three year deal as head coach to permanently succeed Philippe Clement, following a lengthy hiring process. His task is now to get the squad challenging for trophies again and a look to the transfer market will be needed to make that a reality.

Backed by new owners 49ers Enterprises, Rangers are due back in pre season later this month ahead of Champions League qualifiers. Martin has teased that he’d expect some news on fresh signings before players are back for fitness testing. So far, some exits have been sanctioned at the end of contracts and Oscar Cortes’ loan from Lens had an obligation to buy attached, Lyall Cameron also penning a pre contract prior to Martin’s arrival.

When Rangers could make first summer signings

The new boss said to Rangers TV: “The focus has to be on assessing the group as much as we possibly can and making sure that we understand - which we have a good understanding of already - what areas we really need to strengthen in, and giving other people a chance as well.

"Hopefully by then we will some new recruits to help the group, but I am also conscious that I want to give some really good players a chance. People always surprise you in football so I’m open to that and being surprised. I’m looking forward to that and really seeing what the players can do, I know they haven’t had a lot of time off so hopefully they will be in a good place physically and ready to crack on.

“It’s an amazing feeling and I’m really proud. I’m really grateful and humble to be here. It’s an amazing opportunity and football club. I’m really excited to get going. I’m tired and have had very little sleep – I got back from my holiday last night with my kids!”

Russell Martin on becoming Rangers head coach

Martin continued: “I signed my contract late last night and had to get to bed for an early flight, but I’m excited to get going now. Hopefully everyone feels that excitement with the owners coming in. After so many conversations with them, Patrick [Stewart] and Kevin [Thelwell], I was just so impressed with their vision of the club.

“I can’t wait for us to act that out and create something that we’re all really proud of and other people feel proud of. I feel we’re really aligned in terms of values and what’s important to us as people but also the club. I’ve had a lot of opportunities to get back into work since we left Southampton, but I didn’t want to take a job just for the sake of it. It was just the excitement of all of it; new ownership, fresh energy, how Kevin and Patrick have been throughout the process, the Chairman, Andrew [Cavenagh], as well.

“It’s been a really interesting last couple of weeks. It’s been thorough, intense, and tough, but it should be to get a job at this club. I’m really pleased. When I knew this one was a potential option for us, I was desperate to get it. It was my No.1 choice and I said that from the start, and now I’m absolutely delighted and honoured that we’re here and I’m sat in this seat.”