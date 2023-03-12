Light Blues boss Michael Beale has confirmed his starting line-up to face Raith Rovers at Ibrox.

Rangers have responded emphatically to the disappointment of losing the League Cup final at the end of February and will focus their attention back on their Scottish Cup defence when they take on second-tier Raith Rovers today.

Michael Beale’s side have scored seven goals in their last two Premiership matches and the Ibrox side created 21 chances on target at Easter Road in midweek - the club’s highest tally in an away game all season.

Raith Rovers warmed up for a daunting quarter-final trip to Govan with a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Partick Thistle last weekend, whom the Light Blues knocked out of the competition in the previous round. Prior to that setback, Ian Murray’s side had strung together a 14-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Beale has made just ONE change to the side who cruised to a 4-1 Premiership win over Hibernian in the Capital on Wednesday. Midfielder Ryan Jack has been dropped to the bench, with John Lundstram replacing the Scotland international in the centre of the park.

Defenders Ridvan Yilmaz and John Souttar are fit and available for selection after being included among the substitutes, while Croatian striker Antonio Colak continues to lead the line in favour of Alfredo Morelos.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Cup clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent, Antonio Colak.

And the bench...

Jon McLaughlin (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Ianis Hagi, Ryan Jack, John Souttar, Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Wright, Scott Arfield.