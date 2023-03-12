Michael Beale’s players have been warned against complacency against SPFL Championship opoisiston after the ‘warning’ they recieved in the last round.

Rangers will need to put in a ‘much more profesional’ performance against Raith Rovers in today’s Scottish Cup tie than they did in the previous round against Partick Thistle or could be in for a shock upset, according to pundit Stephen Craigen.

The former Motherwell and Northern Ireland defender was speaking as part of Viaplay’s live build up the game at Ibrox and has said the current holders cannot expect lower league sides to turn up an ‘roll over’. The Gers were pushed all the way by Thistle last month with the second tier club netting twice in an eventual 3-2 win for the hosts.

They were really lackluster, particularly in that first half, and that’s the warning sign for his players,” said Craigen. “You can’t just turn up and expect teams to roll over, it might be the only opportunity some of these Raith players ever have to play at Ibrox in such a big stadium and surrounding. They might pay above what they’re used to and if Rangers drop their levels it might become a bit more even than they would like. I’ll expect a much more professional performance with more intensity in the first half.”

Rangers legend Ally McCoist and Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley joined Craigen as part of the broadcaster’s coverage. “It should be a great game,” said McCoist. “I’m really looking forward to it. Obviously, Rangers start the game as thorough favourites particularly after a very impressive performance through in Edinburgh but I think that Raith Rovers proved they are capable of taking a scalp as they proved against Motherwell.

