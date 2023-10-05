Interim boss Steven Davis has named his Rangers starting XI to face the Cypriot champions at the Alphamega Stadium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers are in Cyprus ahead of tonight’s Europa League group stage match against Aris Limassol at the Alphamega Stadium - with interim manager Steven Davis aiming to build on their winning start to Group C.

The Light Blues defeated second seeds Real Betis 1-0 on Matchday One last month, but they have struggled on the domestic front with Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Aberdeen signalling the end of Michael Beale’s 10-month tenure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Irish legend Davis has been placed in temporary charge and will ready the squad to face the Cypriot champions who are without a win in their last four matches in all competitions since early-September. They failed to arrest their recent slump in form by falling to a narrow defeat to rivals Apollon Limassol at the weekend.

Davis has made THREE changes to his starting XI from the side that lost 3-1 to Aberdeen in their latest Scottish Premiership match at the weekend. Ridvan Yilmaz (not registered for Europa League) and Ryan Jack are absent from the travelling squad, while Jose Cifuentes drops to the bench. The trio are replaced by Borna Barisic, Scott Wright and fit again Nicolas Raskin.

Todd Cantwell, Tom Lawrence, Danilo, Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo and Leon Balogun are sidelined and unavailable for selection. However, frontman Kemar Roofe is deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this evening’s Europa League clash...

Aris Limassol starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin, Sam Lammers Scott Wright; Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...