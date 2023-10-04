The Gers travel to Cyprus to take on Aris Limassol on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stages.

Steven Davis will begin his stint as Rangers interim manager in Cyprus when they look to navigate a way past Aris Limassol on Matchday Two of the Europa League group stage.

The Northern Irishman, who has taken over the reigns on a temporary basis following the dismissal of Michael Beale on Sunday, will take his place in the dugout at the Alphamega Stadium for the first time alongside his support network consisting of Alex Rae, Steven Smith, Brian Gilmour and Colin Stewart.

With the latest international break on the horizon, supporters will feel the pause from domestic and European duties will come at an ideal time as CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett lead the search to appoint a new permanent manager.

Veteran midfielder Davis will be eager to make an impression and prove he is worthy of staying at the club in a coaching role as part of the club’s new management team going forward and he faces somewhat of a baptism of fire in Europe’s second tier competition.

Victory over Real Betis first time out ensured Rangers meant business as they attempt to advance from the group and backing that result up with another win on their travels would give any incoming boss a platform to build from.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Aris Limassol vs Rangers take place?

The game takes place at the 11,000-seater Alphamega Stadium in Cyprus on Thursday, October 5th and kick-off is scheduled for 5.45pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 5.00pm on TNT Sports 3 - 45 minutes before kick-off. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live audio coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Rangers will provide social media updates on their official channels. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News and TNT Sports. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the UEFA match officials?