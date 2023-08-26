Michael Beale has named his Rangers starting XI to face the Staggies in Dingwall for their latest Scottish Premiership fixture.

Rangers have arrived in Dingwall ahead of today’s lunchtime Scottish Premiership encounter with Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium.

The matches continue to come thick and fast for Michael Beale’s side and they must firstly overcome a Staggies outfit who often make life difficult for the Old Firm clubs on their home patch before thinking about their crucial Champions League tie in midweek.

Changes were expected to be made by the Gers manager after discussing the importance of squad rotation during a busy fixture schedule and he will no doubt have one eye on Wednesday night’s play-off second leg away to PSV Eindhoven with the tie finely posed at 2-2.

County could make in an interesting battle in the Highlands after advancing in the Viaplay Cup last weekend, despite requiring extra-time to see off Championship side Airdrieonians 4-2.

Beale has made THREE changes to his starting XI from the side that drew with PSV on Tuesday night. Ryan Jack, Jose Cifuentes and Abdallah Sima drop to the bench, with John Lundstram, Sam Lammers and Kemar Roofe - the Jamaican’s first competitive start of the season since returning from injury - coming into the side

Beale sticks with the same 4-3-1-2 formation, with Lammers filling the No.10 role in behind the two strikers. Tom Lawrence is named on the bench, but there’s no place in the matchday squad for Ianis Hagi as speculation surrounding his future continues to grow.

Scott Wright, Kieran Dowell and Ben Davies are also absent. So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today’s Scottish Premiership clash...

Ross County starting XI (4-4-2)

Rangers starting XI (4-3-1-2)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin, Todd Cantwell; Sam Lammers; Cyriel Dessers, Kemar Roofe.

