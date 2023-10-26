Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Czech side in Prague this evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers are in the Czech Republic ahead of facing Sparta Prague on Matchday 3 of the Europa League group stage as Philippe Clement gets ready to take charge of his first away European match.

The Belgian has been dealing with a defensive crisis in recent days following Saturday’s thumping 4-0 win over Hibernian in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture. Borna Barisic limped off during the game and was subsequently ruled out for the trip to the Czech capital, while summer signing Dujon Sterling was also absent from training this week and didn’t travel with the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with Ridvan Yilmaz unavailable for selection after being left out of the European squad by former boss Michael Beale, it left Clement with a toss up between youngster Adam Devine or opting for a more experienced head in left-sided central defender Ben Davies.

Clement has decided to give Davies the nod in that area as one of TWO changes made to the team who started against Hibs at Ibrox. The injured Barisic makes way along with winger Scott Wright whop drops to the bench. Todd Cantwell comes in from the start after making his comeback from injury as a substitute at the weekend.

It’s a relatively youthful bench for the visitors, with Tom Lawrence, Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo and Leon Balogun remaining on the sidelines.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash...

Sparta Prague starting XI (3-4-3)

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Ben Davies; John Lundstram, Todd Cantwell, Nicolas Raskin; Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...