Michael Beale has named his Rangers starting XI to face the Perth outfit at McDiarmid Park for their latest Scottish Premiership fixture.

Rangers have rocked up at McDiarmid Park for today’s early Scottish Premiership kick-off with St Johnstone looking to heap further pressure on visiting boss Michael Beale.

The hosts have yet to record a victory this season after four games as they prepare to take on a Light Blues side similarly struggling for form. Both sides headed into the international break looking to regroup following a low-key start to the new campaign.

Rangers are aiming to bounce back from consecutive defeats. A crushing 5-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven in a Champions League qualifier was followed by another setback after going down 1-0 to Old Firm rivals Celtic to leave them trailing by four points.

Saints are currently rooted to the foot of the league table with just two points, but those draw came in their previous two fixtures to provide rookie manager Steven MacLean with cause for optimism. A surprise win over Rangers could really kick-start their season which has flattered to deceive so far.

Beale has made FIVE changes to his starting XI from the side that lost to Celtic at Ibrox almost two weeks ago. Ben Davies, Ridvan Yilmaz, fully-fit Tom Lawrence, Sam Lammers and Danilo are drafted into the side, with John Souttar, Borna Barisic, Rabbi Matondo and Cyriel Dessers dropping to the bench. Todd Cantwell misses out through a knee injury.

Kieran Dowell also joins his former Norwich City team mate on the sidelines, with centre-back Leon Balogun and winger Scott Wright absent from the matchday squad.

Beale sticks with the same 4-3-1-2 formation, with Lammers filling the No.10 role in behind the two strikers consisting of in-form Kemar Roofe and £6million signing Danilo. Lawrence is handed his first start in over a year, while Ridvan features at left-back in favour of Barisic.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today’s Scottish Premiership clash...

St Johnstone starting XI (4-4-1-1)

Rangers starting XI (4-3-1-2)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin, Tom Lawrence; Sam Lammers; Kemar Roofe, Danilo.

