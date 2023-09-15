Rangers return to league duty knowing they can ill-afford to drop many more points if they wish to remain in touch with Premiership leaders Celtic.

Following a week of speculation surrounding Michael Beale’s future as Rangers manager after an underhwleming start to the season, the Ibrox side return to league business when they make the trip to face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The Light Blues have won just two of their first four Scottish Premiership matches so far and suffered an early Champions League exit at the final qualifying stage to PSV Eindhoven. As a result, the pressure is already starting to mount on Beale, who insisted he doesn’t fear being sacked and is confident of turning the club’s fortunes around.

They entered the international break off the back of a 1-0 Old Firm defeat at home to rivals Celtic, albeit in controversial circumstances after they were denied a first-half goal via a VAR intervention.

The fourth-placed Gers trail the reigning champions by four points and can ill-afford too many more dopped points if they wish to remain in the title hunt, even at such an early stage in the campaign.

St Johnstone have yet to register their first win of the season and that wait could be extended having failed to gain a positive result in 14 or their last 15 matches against Rangers in Perth. Steven MacLean’s struggling side displayed some resilience to come from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with Dundee in their most recent outing.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will St Johnstone v Rangers take place?

The game takes place at St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park on Saturday, September 16th and kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 12.00pm - 30 minutes before kick-off. You can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month here. Subscribers can stream the match to their devices via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a NowTV day pass can be purchased from £11.98.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night and repeated again at 11.45pm, while highlights will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?