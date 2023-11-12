Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Lions in West Lothian this afternoon.

Rangers have made the short trip through to West Lothian ahead of today's lunchtime Scottish Premiership encounter with Livingston as manager Philippe Clement puts his unbeaten start on the line.

The Ibrox side have won five games and draw one under the Belgian's stewardship to date and will be favourites to come away with maximum points against a Livi outfit currently in the midst of a wretched run of form.

David Martindale's side dropped to the bottom of the table on goal difference on Saturday following St Johnstone's narrow 1-0 win over Ross County. And it's going to take a huge effort from the Lions to upset the odds against a Rangers team high on confidence after their 2-1 victory over Sparta Prague in Europe.

Gers manager Philippe Clement has made FOUR changes to his starting line-up from the team that started Thursday's Europa League win over Sparta Prague at Ibrox. Youngster Ross McCausland is rewarded for his impressive substitute displays with a first senior start, while Tom Lawrence is included from the outset along with Leon Balogun and Cyriel Dessers.

Prague star men Todd Cantwell and Danilo are rested and named on the bench, with Ben Davies and Sam Lammers also dropping out. Wingers Scott Wright and Rabbi Matondo remain absent from the matchday squad.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today's Scottish Premiership clash at the Tony Macaroni Arena...

Livingston starting XI (3-4-1-2)

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland, Abdallah Sima; Cyriel Dessers.

