The Gers have conceded only one goal on their travels in the league so far this term.

Rangers make the short trip along the M8 to West Lothian to take on Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday with both sides sitting at opposite ends of the table.

Livi currently sit in the relegation play-off spot, just above fellow strugglers St Johnstone and three points could potentially take them out of the relegation zone depending on other results.

But they face a Rangers side in imperious form under Philippe Clement, who has recorded five wins and one draw from his opening six matches since taking over the reins at Ibrox.

The Light Blues defeated Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night, with goals from Danilo and Todd Cantwell proving decisive in a 2-1 win over the Czech outfit.

Livingston have struggled defensively so far this season, winning only two out of their first 12 matches and conceding 19 times. A lack of goals has also been a major concern, with David Martindale's side managing to find the net on only nine occasions - the second-worst attacking output in the top-flight.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game...

Where and when will Livingston v Rangers take place?

The game takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Sunday, 12th November and kick-off is scheduled for 12.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Sky currently hold the rights for Scottish Premiership matches. Coverage begins at 11am - one hour before kick-off. You can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month here. Subscribers can stream the match to their devices via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a NowTV day pass can be purchased from £11.98.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Steven McLean will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman David McGeachie and Colin Drummond, with Colin Steven confirmed as the fourth official. Steven Kirkland takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Gary Hilland.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will provide an injury update, with trio John Souttar, Nicolas Raskin and Scott Wright likely to be ruled out.

The latter issued an update to supporters after sustaining a knock against Hearts in the Viaplay Cup last weekend, admitting it's "nothing too serious" and he won't be sidelined for too long.

Striker Kemar Roofe will hope to get some minutes under his belt after returning to the matchday squad following a short stint on the treatment table, while Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz are back in contention after being omitted from the European squad in midweek.