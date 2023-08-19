Michael Beale has named his Rangers starting XI to face the Championship side at Ibrox for the Viaplay Cup clash.

Rangers entertain Championship side Greenock Morton at Ibrox this afternoon as Michael Beale’s side enter the Viaplay Cup at the last-16 stage having recieved a bye as one of the four European participants.

Following a midweek trip to Geneva, the Light Blues boss has unsurprisingly decided to ring the changes for this match against lesser opposition, with a number of fringe players handed their chance to impress.

A 1-1 draw against Servette in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier was enough to secure the Gers a 3-2 aggregate success and set up a play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven. Beale’s team selection reflects that he already has one eye on Tuesday’s first leg against the Dutch giants.

Rangers' Connor Goldson, left, and Servette's Chris Bedia battle for the ball during the Champions League qualifying second leg match in Geneva.

Morton, meanwhile, slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Raith Rovers last weekend. Their most recent meeting against Rangers came back in February 2017 when the Ibrox side ran out 2-1 winners in a Scottish Cup clash.

Beale has made EIGHT changes to his starting XI from the side that drew 1-1 with Servette in Switzerland on Tuesday night. Connor Goldson is handed the captain’s armband in the absence of rested James Tavernier. Goalkeeper Jack Butland and Jose Cifuentes are the other two plays who retain their place in the line-up.

Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun, John Lundstram, Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers are drafted into the side, while ex-Leicester City youngster Johnly Yfeko makes his first start at left-back as a reward for showing up well in pre-season.

Tavernier is given the weekend off as is John Souttar, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell. Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima and Brazilian striker Danilo drop the bench. Fit-again Tom Lawrence is named among the substitutes.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today’s Viaplay Cup last-16 tie...

Rangers starting XI (4-3-3)

Jack Butland; Dujon Sterling, Connor Goldson (c), Leon Balogun, Johnly Yfeko; John Lundstram, Kieran Dowell, Jose Cifuentes; Rabbi Matondo, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence, Abdallah Sima, Kemar Roofe, Leon King, Adam Devine, Bailey Rice, Danilo.