Michael Beale has named his Rangers starting XI to face the Dutch side at Ibrox for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off tie.

Both teams entered Europe’s elite club competition in the third qualifying round, with Michael Beale’s side running out 3-2 aggregate winners over Swiss outfit Servette and PSV easing past Austrian side Sturm Graz 7-2 on aggregate to set up a tasty two-legged encounter.

Having squared off against each other last season - Rangers emerging victorious to secure their place in the group stage - the Eredivisie side will look to avenge that defeat.

The home side extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a nervy 2-1 Viaplay Cup win over Morton on Saturday, while PSV arrive in Glasgow following a winning start to their domestic campaign, running out 3-1 winners over Vitesse.

The two teams have crossed paths on eight previous occasions, with five of those encounters producing under 2.5 goals, so a tight contest is expected.

Beale has made 6 changes to his starting XI from the side that beat Morton at the weekend. James Tavernier returns to captain the side, with John Souttar, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin, Todd Cantwell and Abdallah Sima reinstated to the starting line-up.

Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun, Johnly Yfeko, John Lundstram, Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers and Rabbi Matondo are the players dropping out. Former Rangers loanee Malik Tillman is named among the substitutes for the visitors.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of tonight’s Champions League play-off tie first leg...

Rangers starting XI (4-3-3)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin, Jose Cifuentes; Todd Cantwell, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), John Lundstram, Sam Lammers, Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright, Ben Davies, Leon Balogun, Leon King, Adam Devine, Danilo.