Michael Beale’s squad rebuild is in full flow, with the Light Blues boss eager to get his transfer business done as early as possible.

Rangers are undergoing a major squad overhaul ahead of the next season as Michael Beale’s attempts to bring in new players to challenge rivals Celtic on all domestic fronts and compete in Europe.

The Ibrox boss has made three new signings so far this summer, with attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell (Norwich City), versatile left-sided defender Dujon Sterling (Chelsea) and experience goalkeeper Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) all arriving on free transfers.

After going through the motions during the final few weeks of the season after Celtic wrapped up the title with games to spare, Englishman Beale used the time wisely to focus on his recruitment strategy and meet a number of potential new recruits, with Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes expected to become the club’s fourth addition in the coming weeks.

With the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent heading the list of high-profile departures last month after their deals expired last month, there remains a strong core of first-team players to build around. Here are all 27 players that are under contract at Ibrox including new signings for next season and when each of their deals is due to expire (latest data via Transfermarkt):

1 . Jack Butland Contract expires: 2027

2 . Ryan Jack Contract expires: 2024 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . Borna Barisic Contract expires: 2024

4 . Kemar Roofe Contract expires: 2024 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group