Celtic are builing up towards the Scottish Cup final against Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday evening, while Rangers season ended with a 3-0 Premiership win over St Mirren at the weekend.

With the 2022/23 campaign drawing to a close, transfer news stories are grabbing the headlines. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Wednesday, May 31:

Cifuentes to Rangers transfer ‘edges closer’ as terms agreed

Rangers pursuit to sign Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes is nearing completion after the player agreed personal terms, according to reports.

Jose Cifuentes is set to sign for Rangers after LAFC's CONCACAF Champions League final. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It is widely expected that the Ecuador international will put pen to paper with the Ibrox club after the two-legged CONCACAF Champions League final against Mexico’s Leon, with the second leg to be played on Monday, June 5.

According to local outlet Mr Offsider, ‘everything is in place’ for the transfer to be completed in the coming weeks. Cifutenes is expected to join Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling in agreeing a move to Glasgow this summer.

Light Blues boss Michael Beale has been eager to thrash out a deal with Cifuentes’ representatives, with the player’s contract expiring at the MLS club in December. LAFC have outlined they would prefer to sell him now rather than risk losing one of their prized assests for nothing at the end of the year.

£5m Celtic target seeks ‘right project’ amid Luzern exit rumours

Interest in Switzerland international Ardon Jashari continues to heat up after the midfielder admitted he is likely to leave FC Luzern at the end of the season, despite having three years left on his contract.

Celtic have been long-term admirers of the 20-year-old, who will feature for his country at the Euro Under-21 Championship finals this summer, with Portuguese giants Porto, Serie A outfit Atalanta and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig also reportedly keeping tabs on the player.

It is expected Jashari will cost upwards of £5million after making what will be his final appearance as captain of Luzern in the 1-0 defeat to Servette at the weekend. Now his club’s domestic season is over, Jashari has addressed speculation surrounding his future after being questioned on interest from a host of European sides.