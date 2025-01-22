How to watch Man Utd vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream info, kick-off time + latest team news
Rangers head south of the border to take onn English Premier League giants Manchester United in a hotly-anticipated Europa League at Old Trafford showdown this week.
Philippe Clement’s side currently sit eighth in the revamped League Phase, just one point behind the Red Devils heading into the match. United have endured a torrid time in recent weeks with manager Ruben Amorim struggling to transform the club’s fortunes domestically.
United have lost four of their last five home games including a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton at the weekend, while Rangers eased past Highland league side Fraserburgh 5-0 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.
A capacity 75,000 crowd is expected for this powderkeg ‘Battle of Britain’ meeting as both teams aim to take a huge step towards securing a top-eight finish in the standings and on the brink of qualifying for the round of 16.
Ahead of the mouth-watering clash between two giants of world football in the Europa League, GlasgowWorld breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:
Where and when will Manchester United v Rangers take place? What time is kick-off?
The eagerly-anticipated clash will take place at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, on Thursday, January 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT, alongside seven other Europa League fixtures in the later evening slot.
Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?
Yes, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. Coverage begins at 7pm - allowing for an hour of build-up before kick-off.
If you are an existing Sky TV customer, you can add the TNT Sports package to your subscription for £30 per month.
Is there a live stream for Manchester United vs Rangers?
Yes, there will also be the option for supporters to live stream Thursday’s fixture through the Discovery+ website and app. It’s £30.99 per month to subscribe for TNT Sports access through Discovery+. Alternatively, those who are subscribed to RangersTV or MUTV outside of the UK and Ireland can watch as normal.
Who are the match officials and VAR?
Erik Lambrechts of Belgium will take charge of Thursday’s match at Old Trafford. The 40-year-old has not taken charge of a match involving Rangers first-team in his career as a referee. He did, however, take charge of an under-19s UEFA Youth League match against BSC Young Boys.
He will be assisted linesmen and fellow countrymen Jo de Weirdt and Mathias Hillaert, as well as fourth official Nathan Verboomen. Bram Van Driessche is on VAR duty, assisted by Benjamin Brand of Germany.
What is the latest team news?
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is without injured quartet Luke Shaw (calf), Mason Mount (thigh), Victor Lindelof (unspecified) and Jonny Evans (muscle), while Marcus Rashford has missed the club’s last NINE games stretching back to December 12. He did take part in a first-team training session at Carrington on Wednesday morning. Brazilian star Antony won’t be involved ahead of potential loan switch to Real Betis.
Rangers manager Philippe Clement still has a number of injury concerns with John Souttar, Dujon Sterling, and Tom Lawrence all still sidelined through injury. Mohamed Diomande is suspended having picked up three yellow cards during the League Phase. Neraysho Kasanwirjo has been ruled out for the season with a knee problem, while new loan signing Rafael Fernandes is ineligible to make his debut for the club at this stage of the competition.
