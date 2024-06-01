The summer transfer window will open for business over the coming weeks and will hand Philippe Clement an opportunity to continue putting his stamp on the Rangers squad.

After being named as successor to Michael Beale in October last year, the former Monaco boss added loan trio Fabio Silva, Oscar Cortes and Mohamed Diomande to his ranks and his side improved throughout the campaign and fell short in their Premiership title battle with arch rivals Celtic.

Despite missing out on the title, there will be a positive mood around Ibrox as Clement prepares to venture into the transfer market in preparations for his first full season in charge of the club. Rumours about new arrivals continue to gather pace and a busy summer is expected.

But could Rangers break their transfer record during the summer and will any new additions make it into a team made up of the most expensive signings in the club’s history?

1 . GK: Jesper Christiansen £2m from OB (2000)

2 . RB: Sergio Porrini £4m from Juventus (1997)

3 . LB: Michael Ball £6.5m from Everton (2001)