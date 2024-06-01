Rangers target responds to praise from Ibrox legend as Celtic set for financial boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer news from Celtic and Rangers as the summer transfer window prepares to open for business.

Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller has insisted he is ‘focusing on his work’ after receiving wholesome praise from former Rangers and Scotland star Barry Ferguson.

The 17-year-old midfielder has quickly established himself as a key player at Fir Park after initially becoming the club’s youngster ever player when he made a substitute appearance in a 4-0 win against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the age of just 16 years and six days. After making five appearances last season, Miller took some momentum into pre-season and used that to his advantage to force his way into Stuart Kettlewell’s starting eleven for the season opener against Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster, son of former Rangers striker Lee Miller, went on to make over 30 appearances for the The Steelmen and was nominated for both the SFWA Young Player of the Year and the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year. His form has also reportedly captured the attention of several club after the likes of Rangers, Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Aston Villa were linked with a move for his services - and former Rangers captain Ferguson is not surprised after witnessing one display against his old club.

The Ibrox legend wrote in a weekly newspaper column: “Lennon Miller is the young man who has jumped out at me every time I have seen him play. The Motherwell kid has unbelievable talent. I was at the game where he came off the bench at Ibrox for his league debut. He was 16 years old, Motherwell were losing and it was a massive moment for such a young player. But he was demanding the ball from his team-mates, some double his age. It was brilliant to watch. From that moment I knew there was a player there.”

Miller responded to Ferguson’s assessment by stressing although it was ‘nice’ to receive praise from a former Rangers captain, he just wanted to ‘keep trying to get better every day’.

“I’m a wee bit too young to remember Barry as player but I obviously know he was Rangers captain and was a really good player, so to have somebody like that give you compliments, it was nice. People like that who have played the game at the level he has obviously know what they’re talking about but I just need to focus on myself and keep trying to get better every day. It’s obviously nice having people talking about you but I’m not really interested in that. It’s about keeping my head down and focusing on my work at Motherwell and seeing what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic set for unexpected windfall

Celtic’s summer transfer kitty could be set for a boost over the coming days after former Hoops striker Georgios Giakoumakis closes in on a move to Mexican club Cruz Azul.

Celtic's only two points from the Champions League last season came against Shakhtar Donetsk.