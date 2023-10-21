The former Light Blues defender wants to see a sporting director work alongside new manager Philippe Clement

Former Rangers defender Craig Moore has made the Ibrox board aware they are taking too long over the decision to appoint a new Director of Football - claiming they need someone to work alongside Philippe Clement as soon as possible.

No official move has yet been confirmed and ex-Australian international Moore admits he’s concerned over the lack of movement after revealing he spoke to Ally McCoist about his concerns several months ago.

He told the Go Radio Football Show: “They need one. They absolutely need one and what they don’t need is an administrator. They need someone with football experience. It should never have taken this long, because it’s an important role. And I think it’s an important role at any football club.

“I had a discussion with Ally McCoist early, early when Michael Beale first got the job and we talked about a director of football. Coisty thought that wasn’t the most important thing. It’s players, get the players in for the manager. This was my concern at that particular time and it’s something that’s come back to bite Rangers in the bottom, unfortunately.