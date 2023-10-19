Rangers are keen to appoint a technical director as the club look to reestablish themselves as the dominant force in Scotland

Speaking to the press ahead of the fixture against Hibernian, Clement has set out his ambitions to play “dominant football and to win everything” but admits that he is “not a magician with a wand.”

The former Monaco boss also explained that the imminent appointment of a technical director is one of the key reasons why he feels confident that he is joining a club with a long-term plan.

Recruitment in football is a crucial element to a team’s success and Rangers have reportedly turned their attention to one of the most successful operators in recent years in Brighton man Sam Jewell, according to the Daily Star.

The Seagulls successfully qualified for the Europa League last season, despite the losses of key players such as Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, Leandro Trossard and then top-scorer Neil Maupay.

Much of that success is credited to Brighton’s recruitment team - who in recent years have been able to capture the likes of Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma for nominal fees.

Jewell has been a crucial component in getting those deals along the lines as well as more recent additions such as Ansu Fati and Joao Pedro and his impressive work on the South Coast has not gone unnoticed by Rangers.

Jewell is believed to have been contacted for the post of technical director at Ibrox, but reports from the Daily Star add that he is leaning towards remaining at the Amex Stadium at this time.