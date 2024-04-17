Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we edge closer to the end of the season, the transfer rumour mill continues to churn out more stories, updates and rumours. With the Scottish Premiership title race looking to go right down to the wire, both Rangers and Celtic can expect an interesting summer window as they not only look to bring in new talent but prepare for offers for their star players.

Both Glasgow sides have brought in loan players as well as permanent signings this season. There is a lot of discussion over where the loanees will be signed on a full-time basis and one man who has been topic of conversation lately is Fábio Silva.

Rangers brought in the 21-year-old from Wolves during the January window and will keep hold of him until the end of the season at least. Football Insider recently reported that the Light Blues are looking to sign Silva on a permanent contract but he will likely cost a decent amount, as the Premier League outfit paid a club record £35 million for him in 2020.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil was recently about the future of Silva during a press conference, but instead addressed the plans for the current loaned out players as a whole.

“Everyone that’s away from here on loan, their situation will be looked at individually. But the first thing for me is that they need to want to play for Wolves.

“I’m not going to be sitting there trying to convince people to play for this football club. It’s a fantastic football club and I want people who want to play here. That’s what we have at this moment. Everyone in our group wants to play here. Discussions will be had with the guys that come back.

