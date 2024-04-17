Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers will return to action this evening as they attempt to finally face Dundee at Dens Park. Philippe Clement’s side recently suffered a frustrating 3-2 loss at the hands of Ross County, giving Celtic an advantage in this nail-biting Scottish Premiership title race.

A win tonight will close the gap to just one point, putting pressure on both Glasgow sides to perform perfectly until the end of the season. As we await the result of Rangers’ game in-hand, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines.

Celtic star praises ‘top class’ support

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Celtic inch closer to the Premiership title, the outpouring of support continues both around Glasgow and beyond. Loan star Adam Idah, who has impressed with seven goals and two assists in 10 appearances so far, has been blown away by the backing of Hoops fans.

The Ireland international recently returned home to Cork and was taken to the Ferry Arms, home of the city’s biggest Celtic Supporters Club, where he was given a hero’s welcome. Despite representing his country at international level, Idah admitted he didn’t expect such a reaction upon his return.

"I don't think I would have got that reception if I wasn't at Celtic. They'd just think I was just another local lad. Coming here you are treated like a hero wherever you go. It's fantastic. I don't know if I'll need to buy a pint again — I hope not!

"The fans are so good. Every single person I've met has been top class. You can be driving through the city and people are cheering you on. It's great for us players to have that fan base behind us. It really motivates you to fight for them."

Clement to ‘evaluate’ Rangers man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement is due to make a decision on the future of Sam Lammers, who left the club in January to join Utrecht on loan for the remainder of the season. The Dutchman has taken to his new challenge extremely well, scoring in all of his last six Eredivisie appearances. Lammers has eight goals and three assists in 14 appearances so far, and naturally his form has been mentioned to the boss.

During his press conference ahead of Rangers’ clash with Dundee, Clement hinted that the 26-year-old’s future is not yet decided and the off-season could provide some interesting revelations.