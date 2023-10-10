The former AS Monaco head coach is one of the front-runners to replace Michael Beale.

Alex McLeish reckons Philippe Clement has the “right mentality” to succeed at Rangers if he is appointed the club’s new permanent manager.

The Belgian coach has been out of work since leaving his post at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco at the end of last season which followed successfull spells in his homeland, winning three consecutive league titles with Genk and then Club Brugge between 2019-2021.

Clement is believed to be the clear front-runner to replace Michael Beale at Ibrox after holding talks with Gers officials in London on Monday. It’s understood the 49-year-old impressed chief executive James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett during the interview process.

Having previously managed in the Champions League and guiding Brugge to a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, former Rangers boss McLeish believes Clement ticks plenty of boxes for the job and would be the right man to turn their disappointing early season form around.

McLeish - who won seven trophies during a five-year spell in charge of Rangers between 2001 and 2006 - remains the only manager to qualify from a Champions League group with the Ibrox club.

Speaking at Hampden Park on Tuesday, he said: “It’s a tough job, to come in and get Rangers up to a level that the fans expect, we know that you can get managers coming in and resurrecting the situation, but it is a tough job for anyone and if the recruitment is not right then it makes it even more difficult.

“Philippe will definitely have the right mentality, with having that success behind him he will be confident, he’s young enough to come in and take the lead.

“Does he have the right recruitment? Can he look at the players that are there and improve them with his style of play or managerial skills, that will be the key or Rangers will have to go into their purse again and look for more money for other players.

“I guess if he is the man who’s coming then he’ll have an idea of certain players he’ll want to bring in.”

Another name heavily linked with the position is former Australian defender and current Yokohama F. Marinos boss Kevin Muscat, who played under McLeish at Ibrox during his season-long loan in season 2002-03. His reputation in the game makes for impressive reading after winning league titles in his homeland and Japan in recent years.

McLeish revealed he remains in contact with Muscat, who previously worked under former Celtic treble-winning boss Ange Postecoglou, adding: “I have kept in touch with him over the years, he’s a great lad who has been doing well and it’s been good to see his progress.

“And with Postecoglou doing so well, as an Australian coming to these shores, then Australian coaches are now going to be looked at very closely and particularly with Kevin’s association with Rangers.