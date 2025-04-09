Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The past and present faces on either side of the Old Firm have joined forces at Birmingham City

A flock of players and staff familiar to Rangers and Celtic fans have been told by Tom Brady their job is far from done - despite achieving promotion.

Ex Celtic coach Chris Davies is the manager of Birmingham City and he has guided the Blues back to the Championship at the first time of asking by beating Peterbrough United 2-1. They will face the same opposition in the Vertu Trophy final this Sunday at Wembley, and could win the title on the same weekend if Wrexham fail to beat Wigan Athletic.

He has had Rangers loanees Kieran Dowell and Ben Davies playing key roles in the promotion charge, both of whom are due back at Ibrox in the summer, with Scott Wright signed permanently from the Light Blues. Meanwhile, Tomoki Iwata was signed from Celtic and he has been a consistent midfield anchor. They have US influence backing them in the form of Brady.

Tom Brady’s Birmingham City rally cry

A seven time Superbowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL, he is now a minority investor in the Championship bound side. In 22 words, the former quarterback has told everyone at the club, including those with Rangers and Celtic ties, that he expects to see more success with American onlookers getting a quick fire look at football The NFL icon said on Instagram: "Straight back up to the Championship, and not done yet. NFL fans are getting a crash course in the English football pyramid!!!"

It’s got former striker Troy Deeney believing the Rangers and Celtic men of the past and present can become Premier League players, repeating the feat Ipswich Town achieved of back to back promotions. He told talkSPORT: "I was thinking, 'How big do you go on this?' But you actually don't go that big, we should win.

"It's about, 'How do we do the next step of the Championship?' Because now there's expectation to get promoted straight away. So I feel that we're in a good place. The manager [Chris Davies] deserves so much credit, and so does Craig Gardner as well for getting alignment.”

Davies reaction

Former Celtic man Davies said of the achievement to The League Paper: “They’ve been amazing. We’ve put a team together from scratch, really – there were six or seven who stayed, but there were 17 new players. I coach them but I don’t overbear them, I let them gel and they’ve come together so well. They get on well, they’ve got a great spirit, but we signed good characters.

“For too long this club had players that weren’t the right character – they would let the club down, basically. But whether we win, lose or draw, you’ll always see a team that’s fighting and that’s what the fans ultimately want from their club and we’ve got that from this group of players.

“They’ve been exceptional because, don’t forget, every single game this season, home or away, they’ve been expected to win. There’s no team in the land that has had to deal with that every single week, we have and they’ve dealt with that brilliantly.”