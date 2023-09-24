The injury-plagued midfielder has been hit with yet another setback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom Lawrence is facing a short spell on the sidelines after Rangers manager Michael Beale confirmed the attacking midfielder has sustained a fresh injury blow.

The Light Blues playmaker, who was replaced during Thursday’s Europa League victory over Real Betis after struggling with cramp, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and now looks set to take a seat in the stands for the next run of fixtures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A serious knee injury picked up just a handful of games into his Ibrox career ruled the former Derby County star out of action for almost a full year last season before making his long-awaited comeback during pre-season.

Despite a strong start to the season, Lawrence was forced off with 30 minutes left to play against the La Liga side after requiring treatment from the club’s medical team. However, Beale eased injury concerns post-match by insisting it was just a precuation.

But it’s now been confirmed the Gers will once again be without the 29-year-old Welsh international for upcoming matches against Livingston (Viaplay Cup), Aberdeen (Premiership) and potentially Aris Limassol (Europa League).

Speaking to Rangers TV before Sunday’s league clash against Motherwell at Ibrox, Beale said: “Unfortunately Tom Lawrence has an issue. We probably won’t see him for the next two or three games. He felt good when he came off the pitch, he thought it was just cramp. But he had a reaction the next day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement