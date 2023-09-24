Register
Tom Lawrence suffers fresh injury setback as Rangers boss confirms ‘two or three game’ absence

The injury-plagued midfielder has been hit with yet another setback

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Tom Lawrence is facing a short spell on the sidelines after Rangers manager Michael Beale confirmed the attacking midfielder has sustained a fresh injury blow.

The Light Blues playmaker, who was replaced during Thursday’s Europa League victory over Real Betis after struggling with cramp, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and now looks set to take a seat in the stands for the next run of fixtures.

A serious knee injury picked up just a handful of games into his Ibrox career ruled the former Derby County star out of action for almost a full year last season before making his long-awaited comeback during pre-season.

Despite a strong start to the season, Lawrence was forced off with 30 minutes left to play against the La Liga side after requiring treatment from the club’s medical team. However, Beale eased injury concerns post-match by insisting it was just a precuation.

But it’s now been confirmed the Gers will once again be without the 29-year-old Welsh international for upcoming matches against Livingston (Viaplay Cup), Aberdeen (Premiership) and potentially Aris Limassol (Europa League).

Speaking to Rangers TV before Sunday’s league clash against Motherwell at Ibrox, Beale said: “Unfortunately Tom Lawrence has an issue. We probably won’t see him for the next two or three games. He felt good when he came off the pitch, he thought it was just cramp. But he had a reaction the next day.”

Striker Kemar Roofe also dropped out of the starting line-up to face the Steelmen, with Beale explaining: “Kemar we just have to manage, but he’s available to come off the bench and play reduced minutes today with the schedule coming up.”

