There is only pride at stake for Rangers when they take on Glasgow derby rivals Celtic in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

It has been a season to forget for the Ibrox club, who saw their faint hopes of clawing back the 13-point gap between league leaders Celtic extinguished last weekend as the Hoops secured back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles.

An agonising League Cup final defeat at Hampden Park, coupled with a Champions League group stage campaign to forget and a Scottish Cup semi-final loss to their fierce rivals has left supporters calling for drastic change from top to bottom this summer.

Michael Beale is leading a major squad overhaul, while a number of key Light Blues figureheads have also departed the club in recent weeks, with Douglas Park (chairman), Ross Wilson (sporting director), Stewart Robertson (managing director) and Craig Mulholland (academy director) all part of a boardroom clearout.

But have you ever considered which Rangers players are the most searched for on social media. Here, we take a look at the top 15 most popular Ibrox stars and their market value:

1 . The top 15 most popular Rangers players this season based on monthly search volume

2 . James Tavernier - €10.00m Search Volume: 33,100

3 . Ben Davies - €2.50m Search Volume: 27,100

4 . Ryan Kent - €14.00m Search Volume: 27,100