New Spurs boss Thomas Frank will sanction a first senior loan move for the 17-year-old attacker

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid Mikey Moore on a season-long loan.

The Europa League winners will send the 17-year-old attacking starlet out a first senior loan spell this season and Ibrox is his expected destination after Russell Martin held direct talks with Spurs official to convince them that a move to Rangers would aid he development best.

And despite stiff competition from a host of English Championship clubs including Sheffield United and Hull City, the Light Blues are understood to be strong favourites to land Moore’s signature.

The Daily Telegraph report that ‘there has been a lot of interest’ in the England youth international, who has made a dozen first-team appearances for the North London club.

Moore made history at Spurs when, at 17 years and 172 days, he became England’s youngest-ever scorer in a major competition when he netted against Elfsborg in the Europa League - breaking a record set by the legendary Jimmy Greaves.

Tottenham were keen to keep hold of Moore this term but new boss Thomas Frank has reluctantly agreed to let him head out on loan for more regular game time. He was omitted from the pre-season tour of Asia to discuss a temporary switch to Glasgow.

What Ange Postecoglou has said about Moore

Former Spurs and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou admitted Moore’s rapid rise had come quicker than expected last year. He stated: “We’ve exposed Mikey a hell of a lot more than I thought we would at the start of the year.

“He only just started playing Under-21 football last year and he had some injuries, didn’t play a lot. It was kind of touch-and-go at the start of the year, do we let him bed in with the 21s or give him a loan or keep him with us?

“But my thing was to let him train for a year, train with men, train in the first team environment and see how he adapts.

“At the end of that, he’ll still be 17 or 18 and we can make decisions, but he’s played a lot more than we thought. But he’s very much a part of our set-up in the first-team and he’s training every day.”

Spurs ‘happy’ to send Moore on loan to Rangers

According to TBR Football’s chief corresponded Graeme Bailey, Tottenham appreciate what they have heard from Martin and are happy for one of their brightest young talents to head north of the border.

Spurs recently appointed Stuart Lewis, who was Moore’s Under-18s coach, and he’s been tasked with integrating academy prospects into the senior squad.

Moore would face stiff competition for a starting place with the Lilywhites currently well-stocked in the wide areas.