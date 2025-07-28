Panathinaikos vs Rangers: how to watch Champions League qualifier second leg, kick-off time, TV details + team news
Rangers travel to Greece for the return leg of their Champions League second round qualifier to take on Panathinaikos this midweek.
Russell Martin’s side hold a 2-0 first leg advantage after goals from Findlay Curtis and Djedi Gassama secured victory for the Ibrox club last Tuesday.
The Light Blues kept themselves ticking over at the weekend with a friendly run-out against English Championship side Middlesbrough, with youngster Curtis again on the scoresheet along with Danilo as the hosts came from two down to salvage a draw.
Now the focus shifts back on European action as Rangers aim to navigate their passage through to the third qualifying round, where they would face either Servette (Switzerland) or Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic).
Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the match, including TV and live stream details, latest team news and match officials.
What time does Panathinaikos vs Rangers kick-off?
Rangers clash against Panathinaikos in the return leg will take place at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, Athens, on Wednesday, July 30. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 (BST).
Where can I watch Panathinaikos vs Rangers? Is there a live stream?
Yes, the match will be broadcast live on television for FREE on the BBC Scotland channel. Fans can live stream the match for free on the BBC iPlayer.
In addition, both UK & Ireland and international subscribers to Rangers TV will be able to keep a watchful eye on proceedings.
What is the latest pre-match team news?
Rangers are without winger Rabbi Matondo and defender Dujon Sterling, who both remain on the treatment table, while summer signing Thelo Aasgaard could return after missing last week’s first leg with a slight injury picked up during a bounce game.
Ben Davies, Jose Cifuentes, Ross McCausland, Ridvan Yilmaz and Clinton Nsiala are all ineligible having been left out of the European squad.
Panathinaikos are expected to have Emmanouil Sipois (back) Giorgos Kyriakopoulos (knee) missing. Giorgos Vagiannidis is suspended after being sent off at Ibrox.
