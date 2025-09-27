A former star of Rangers and Tottenham has heard all about the promising talent’s potential

A man in both camps reckons Rangers have spotted glimpses of potential from their Tottenham loanee - but a difficult start to the season is making his loan challenging.

Hopes were high when Mikey Moore swapped Spurs for Ibrox on a season-long loan deal, but it’s been a difficult season so far as a whole for head coach Russell Martin, with fans protesting against him continuing in post. Moore, still 18, had made six appearances so far with one assist from his matches prior to be hooked at half-time after a poor first half in Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League loss versus Genk.

Having played for both Rangers and Tottenham, Alan Hutton had heard all about Moore’s potential from inside Spurs and watched him again on Thursday. With an inside track to hand, the former right-back believes bright sparks have been shown, and wonders what the teenager would be able to do had he walked into a more favourable environment.

Mikey Moore Rangers loan verdict

Hutton said prior to the Genk loss: “Obviously, I knew a lot about him from hearing things coming out of Tottenham. I watched him last season in Europe. I think he comes with a big reputation for one so young. He's just turned 18. I feel it was a good move for him to get that exposure, that experience at a big club where pressure is ultimately there to go and perform.

“When he plays, he wants to play with a real freedom. He wants to go and express himself. I just think that if Rangers were firing at this moment in time, it would be an ideal situation for him to come in and thrive and show his abilities. But they're not at that stage at this moment in time.

“You're looking to a guy who's just turned 18 to come on and be the go-to guy, which I feel is a little bit difficult for him at such a young age to have that pressure on you. Yes, you can see flashes, what he's capable of and his ability, and that's all excellent. I think if the situation was a little bit different, you would see even more of him. I'm hoping if it turns around for Rangers and then he comes in more often, and he'll start more games, that we can see the best of him. “

What player could have helped Mikey Moore at Rangers?

For Hutton, playing every week amid the hostility at Ibrox currently is a hard ask, but someone like Vaclav Cerny being there to feature alongside him could have helped. The winger was a favourite of the Rangers support on loan from Wolfsburg last season and eventually moved to Besiktas in the summer. Hostility means Moore needs managed more carefully so it doesn’t get on top of him.

Hutton said: “The fans know, I mean, they're watching the games. They know this is a young boy that's coming up to learn, to develop. He's on loan, so you're going to want to get behind him, I think. Yeah, the more experienced ones like James Tavernier have to take more maybe the flack on their shoulders but they're guys that have been there, seen it and done it and are able to deal with it. So I think you do have to manage Mikey Moore's situation a little bit different because he's coming into this environment to learn.

“It is a difficult period. I just think if you flip it on its head and it's a real confident Rangers team that's scoring goals or keeping clean sheets, coming into that environment, you can really go and play with that freedom that's necessary to go and show your abilities. So they just have to monitor it, watch how he's going.

“I think we're seeing what he's capable of. I just think it's a little bit unfair for him to be thrust in there week in, week out when it's a bit of a difficult situation. For an example, if Vaclav Cerny was still there and he's playing every week and you're bringing Mikey Moore on for the last half an hour or whatever and then bed him in that way, I think it's a little bit easier.”