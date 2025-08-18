Rangers have raided Tottenham for the talented starlet this transfer window.

A pundit has warned Rangers’ import from Tottenham that he’s experienced nothing like the Ibrox cauldron.

Spurs faced the Light Blues in Govan last year en route to winning the Europa League but Mikey Moore was not part of Ange Postecoglou’s squad. The winger has now agreed a season long loan deal with Russell Martin’s team and made his debut at the weekend in a Premier Sports Cup win against Alloa Athletic.

Former Rangers and Leeds United forward Ross McCormack thought the Tottenham loanee was one of the positive talking points to come out the game. That said, the pundit reckons Moore will need to adapt quick when it comes to the intensity of Glasgow.

McCormack told Clyde Superscoreboard: “There were some good things. I like the look of Mikey Moore. I think everyone's sort of clamouring over him. Young boy from Spurs, huge potential, but it's going to be difficult for him, Probably, when he gets into the team, he probably won't have felt pressure like this before, the way it is in Glasgow.”

Martin said of the winger and Hamza Igamane’s performance against Alloa: “We have a couple of moments we shouldn't have, but that's when the team in the rhythm, the players are not in that, it's difficult sometimes. So I'm pleased with a lot and some guys, Mikey will be so much better for Saturday, Manny, Thelo, and Hamza back. So I feel really positive about that.

Russell Martin on Rangers win vs Alloa

“But of course, there's lots to work on and improve, but the most important bit today was I wanted to see some intent to really run in the final third and in moments we had that, just couldn't sustain it for long enough. And I think guys who haven't played a lot of minutes. So a bit tougher than it should have been at times. But as I said, the group as a squad, because we had an opportunity to rest some guys today which was important, the group as a squad will be stronger for it after the game, but the guys that actually got some minutes.

He added via club media: “There are lots of good bits, we won the game and got through, but we should’ve scored more goals. We gave them two soft goals which is disappointing but some of the players on the pitch haven’t played in a competitive game yet. Hamza and Thelo came back and looked really sharp and really good, and I’m pleased with that.

“There will be a lot of players who finish the day in a much better place than they were before, they have got some minutes in the tank and there will be a lot of learning for them. I am happy we won, and we are through because these can be difficult games but of course there’s a lot to work on and improve. I think there was a lot of good intention, so a lot of the guys were really trying to do what they have been asked to do and the stuff we worked on.

“There's a lot to be pleased with and also lots to improve which is exciting because these are the guys at the minute who have been supporting the group that have been playing the most minutes and they have been playing really well and deserved the opportunity to play today and a lot of them will be in a better place.”