How Rangers fans can watch Champions League play-off tie vs Club Brugge on both TV and other devices

Rangers continue their quest to reach the Champions League group stages and secure a £40 million jackpot in the process - but they must navigate a tough two-legged play-off tie against Club Brugge.

Russell Martin’s side have already eliminated Greek side Panathinaikos and Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen in previous qualifying rounds and now face one final hurdle against the Belgian giants to reach the promised land.

Both sides will be relatively familiar with each other having faced off during a pre-season friendly at Ibrox last month, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The only previous competitive meeting between the two teams came in the group stage of the inaugural Champions League in season 1992/93, with the Light Blues running out 3-2 aggregate winners.

Rangers are bidding to reach the lucrative League Phase for the 12th time in their history, while Brugge have been a more constant presence at Europe’s top table in recent years after participating in seven of the last nine seasons.

They reached the round of 16 last season before suffering heavy defeat to Aston Villa, while the Gers took part in the 2022/23 edition - their first in 12 years.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the match, including TV and live stream details and the latest team news.

What time does Rangers vs Club Brugge kick-off?

Rangers will host the first leg of their play-off clash with the Belgian side on Tuesday, August 19th at Ibrox. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 (BST).

The second leg is scheduled for Wednesday, August 27th at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Brugge.

Where can I watch Rangers vs Club Brugge? Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on television. Premier Sports has confirmed it will be showing the match, with coverage starting on Premier Sports 1 at 7.15pm. For those without access to Premier Sports, you can view subscription packages here, including their ‘Flexible Monthly’ package and ‘Annual Pay As You Go’, starting at £11.99 per month.

Alternatively, there are a few others ways to stream the match live this week. Whether you’re on the go or just prefer to watch via a laptop, mobile or tablet, here’s how you can still tune in:

The Premier Sports Player will be streaming its coverage of the Champions League qualifier. You can find out how to sign up via this link.

Rangers have also confirmed supporters can stream the match via RangersTV. The match has been made available to purchase for a one-off payment of £9.99. Find out more here.

Are tickets still available for Rangers vs Club Brugge?

General admission tickets are now sold out but the club website is still advertising hospitality packages. You can find out more here.

What is the latest pre-match team news?

Rangers boss Russell Martin has made two changes to his UEFA squad list for the two-legged tie from the previous round. Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore and £3.5m signing Thelo Aasgaard have been drafted with Oscar Cortes and outgoing defender Jefte left out.

Ridvan Yilmaz remains absent, meaning it will be Max Aarons who is tasked with covering at left-back for both games if a new arrival doesn’t check in beforehand.

To be confirmed...