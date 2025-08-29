Everything you need to know about Transfer Deadline Day in Scotland as the window closes until January

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we reach the end of another transfer window, both Rangers and Celtic have been busy with arrivals and departures over the summer. Despite this, European results may indicate that both clubs aren’t done yet in terms of transfer movement.

After their defeat on penalties to Kairat Almaty, Celtic will have to settle for Europa League football this season as the pressure grows on the board to splash the cash. Michel-Ange Balikwisha is set to be the latest Parkhead addition as the Belgian winger is currently undergoing his medical in the East End of Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the city, Rangers had an equally humiliating loss in Europe, as Club Brugge hammered the Govan side 9-1 on aggregate to secure their place in the Champions League for the upcoming season. Following the defeat, Rangers are now looking to sign former Aberdeen striker, Bojan Miovski, as a possible replacement for Hamza Igamane.

As Celtic, Rangers and all the other clubs in Scotland brace themselves for the closure of the window, here’s a look at everything you need to know about Transfer Deadline Day in Scotland:

When is Transfer Deadline Day 2025 in Scotland?

The summer transfer window will close for Scottish League clubs on Monday, 1st September. The official time of the closure will be 23:00 BST. As per usual, if deal sheets are submitted before the deadline, clubs will be given an extra two hours to finalise their business.

The 11pm Scottish closing time is four hours later than the English Premier League, the EFL, Bundesliga, Seria A, La Liga and Ligue 1. This is because the English FA made an agreement with EFL and top flight clubs to shut the window earlier to provide a more regular working day for club staff. The transfer window will reopen on Thursday, 1st January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I follow Transfer Deadline Day?

If you want to watch all the drama unfold on the 1st, tune in to Sky Sports News, who will bring you all the latest transfer news throughout Deadline Day, for all SPFL Premiership clubs. You can also keep up to date on the Scottish Daily Record’s website, who will have a live blog up and running before, during and after the window shuts.

Can Scottish clubs still sign players after Transfer Deadline Day?

Yes, free transfers are still allowed outwith the window.

Which Scottish team has had the best window?

Despite Celtic fans being disheartened by their lack of transfer movement, Swedish star Benjamin Nygren has looked the pick of the bunch so far in terms of new SPFL signings. As for their Glasgow rivals, Djeidi Gassama has looked promising for Rangers in a struggling team.

In Edinburgh, Hearts forward Claudio Braga has had a promising start to life in Gorgie as the Portugese star already looks to be a fan favourite at Tynecastle. For Hibs, Josh Mulligan has hit the ground running and has already bagged himself a few goals from midfield.

Elsewhere, Dundee United’s Zac Sapsford and Ivan Dolcek look like quality additions while new Motherwell star, Elijah Just already has the most assists in the league.