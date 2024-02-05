Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norwich City manager David Wagner has explained why Adam Idah's deadline day loan move to Celtic simply had to happen - insisting it made "no sense" to keep him at Carrow Road.

The Republic of Ireland international came through the youth ranks at the Canaries and has made over 100 first-team appearances for the English Championship side. However, the 22-year-old striker has struggled to find consistency this season and completed a loan switch to Parkhead within the final hour of the January transfer window for the remainder of the campaign.

Idah made his Hoops debut in Saturday's 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie and impressed during his 30 minute cameo, showing great composure to provide the assist for fellow new recruit Nicolas Kuhn's equaliser.

The agreement between the two clubs means Celtic will NOT have an option to buy the player in the summer, but there is every chance that the Cork-born frontman could feature from the outset against Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday with key players still involved at the Asian Cup and talisman Kyogo Furuhashi failing to fire on all cylinders this term.

Norwich boss Wagner has revealed that Idah made it clear he wanted to leave to club on a temporary basis and indicated that the deal was given the green light after securing the signature of Bologna forward and former Celtic-linked target Sydney van Hooijdonk.

It remains to be seen whether Idah still has a long-term future at Norwich, but Wagner stated: "We have to say after Adam made his point clear that he likes to go on loan, for me what was clear that when we can find an alternative it makes no sense to keep someone who is desperate to go on loan.

"I totally respect Adam’s decision and his thoughts. At the right moment I backed this because our aims and targets are too high and we have to have a group who's committed 100 per cent. The chance popped up quite late to get maybe Sydney (van Hooijdonk) on loan, and then with an option to buy as well, so it was the perfect scenario.