UEFA fine Rangers for eighth time this season - taking total sum to six-figures

The Gers have been punished yet again by the governing body.

Rangers have been hit with an eighth fine of the season by UEFA following a ruling from the governing body’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary panel.

The decision comes in response to Gers supporters setting off fireworks during their side’s Europa League semi-final first leg against RB Leipzig in late April.

As a result, the club have been ordered to pay £3,190 in compensation, taking their running total of fines for the campaign to almost £110,000.

Rangers were initially fined for indiscretions after their 1-1 draw with Danish outfit Brondby during the group stage of the competition, then again following a 2-0 home victory over Sparta Prague.

Subsequent punishments were handed out in the aftermath of an away fixture against Lyon, when fans were found to have used fireworks again, and in response to an “encroachment of children onto the pitch” following a historic 4-2 victory over German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The most severe sanctions against the Gers were issued after their second leg round of 16 clash against Red Star Belgrade and their quarter-final showdown with SC Braga.

Object throwing and “acts of damage” in Serbia were reprimanded by UEFA, while more pyrotechnics and a delayed kick-off were also punished in the latter instance. In total, those two incidents brought combined fines of around £72,400.

Altogether, however, the financial sanctions against Rangers have been dwarfed by the prize money earned by the Gers’ impressive run to the Europa League final in Seville.