Supporters are worried results are unlikely to improve under the Dutchman’s leadership.

Rangers fans have issued calls for manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to be SACKED following back-to-back 4-0 defeats against Celtic in the Premiership and Ajax in their Champions League opener.

The Ibrox side were left with a mountain to climb after finding themselves 3-0 down at half-time in both games and a large section of supporters reckon the Dutchman must beat Aberdeen on Saturday or risk losing his job.

Rangers were punished clinically in Amsterdam last night and questions will rightly be asked of the players and coaching staff over the coming days as they seek an immediate response.

Fans were left alarmed by some of van Bronckhorst’s post-match comments and pointed to a lack of investment in the playing squad over the summer as a major cause for concern.

Speaking about the defeat on BT Sport, he admitted the financial gap between Rangers and the other clubs in Group A means his side will never truly be able to compete at this level.

Van Bronckhorst said: “To compete in the Champions League, you need hundreds of millions. Otherwise you can’t compete.

“If you look at all the squads we’re facing now, look at Ajax, they sold (players) for over £200m. Liverpool as well.

“For us to compete with them it’s too much to ask. We want to compete but we want to compete with the squad we have, and the squad we are able and capable of making.

“We knew that the Champions League would be a high level and I think that it showed. We knew how good and strong they are and we knew that we needed to be ready for the game.

“Everything goes quicker in the Champions League from time on the ball to the pressure and things like that. The performance wasn’t good and if you’re not organised against an opponent like Ajax it’s going to be tough.”

Rangers fans have also had their say on another disappointing result. Here’s what some have said on Twitter...

@4ladshadadream - “Disgraceful. Lack of effort, hearts and desire was simply disgusting.”

@beaford_j - “Shameful performance again. The lack of effort and organisation was an absolute embarrassment. What should have been a proud moment for the club was ruined by two weeks of gross mismanagement on and off the pitch.”

@scottmcpherson1 - “Unacceptable. What is the fix? We’ve all had a lot of money taken out of our bank accounts by the club recently and that investment is not being reflected on the pitch.”

@RossR56738908- “Gio’s got one more chance, surely this is the game that tells him things need to change. If we drop points this weekend then Gio needs to go.”

@CF3Loyal- “Barisic and King the only two players to come out with pass marks. The rest of the squad should hang their heads in shame. They look like a team not laying for the manager. Aberdeen is a must win or it’s Gio out.”

@CamDGTaylor - “We’re not ready for this. You know it’s bad when players that weren’t getting close to the starting 11 last year are starting this year.”

@BillyMcdev - “Blame the board 100% for not strengthening, but don’t blame them for poor motivation, lack of desire, awful tactcs, shocking team selections. That’s all on Gio. Rangers fans seem to forget his flaws from last season, he got to Euro final ith Stevie’s (Gerrard) team, tactics and players.”

@jbsoutar - “A truly horrific, concerning performance.”

@GamesMurray - “Two games. 0 goals. 8 conceded. After months of inconsistency, Gio will be in trouble if he fails to beat Aberdeen.”

@aran_benjamin_ - “There’s absolutely no justification for playing Ryan Kent in this team. He looks less than interested and his mistakes are impacting the game. It’s time to let the kids through. King, McCann, Lowry and Lovelace are more than capable of playing in this team. Gio needs to wake up.”