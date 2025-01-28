Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The star has left Rangers for Birmingham City in a January transfer deal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Dowell has revealed the reasons behind swapping Rangers for Birmingham City.

The attacking midfielder joined Rangers in 2023 after time at Norwich City. He started his career at Everton and has also enjoyed a strong seasons at Nottingham Forest, but has struggled for consistent minutes at Ibrox and now departs on loan for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City are pushing for promotion back to the Championship after relegation into League One. He joins a couple of players who were recently at Ibrox in the Blues ranks, Ben Davies and Scott Wright, who both moved to the English third tier in the summer transfer window.

Now with memories of Ibrox fresh in the mind, Dowell wants to bring them to his latest club. Speaking on the move, Dowell told club media: “I was in and out at Rangers and I thought it was time for a fresh start.

After speaking to the guys, it felt right. It’s happened really fast. I’ve been in touch with the manager (Chris Davies) and Craig (Gardner) this week and they are both really ambitious about where the club is going. The lads are flying at the minute, top of the league, and there’s a really positive feel about the place.

“There were unbelievable experiences. Rangers is such a massive club. The night when it’s rocking, it’s unbelievable. Hopefully I can bring that sort of experience to the team here. I’ve heard great things about the fans here already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a good chance for me to come and play football, and play for a team that dominates the ball and is winning a lot of games. I spoke to the manager and was sold on how he wants to play. He showed me how the lads have played in a few games this season.

“Throughout my career I feel I’ve done well in teams that want to keep possession and dominate the ball, so hopefully it will be the same. I know quite a few. That’s what happens the older you get, isn’t it? I know quite a few players so I had plenty of good references on the club when I was thinking of joining.”