Newcastle United and Aston Villa are amongst the teams with transfer links to the Rangers star.

A former scout reckons Rangers will find it hard to turn down a major offer for one of their key assets, amid the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United prowling.

The Ibrox side are enduring a difficult season on the domestic front, with a defeat had in the Premier Sports Cup final to Celtic alongside trailing the Hoops in the Premiership. In Europe, it has been more positive, with a knockout round play-off spot sealed in the Europa League despite a 2-1 loss against Man Utd.

Hamza Igamane has proven a key man since settling into Glasgow life. The Moroccan arrived last summer from AS Far Rabat. Igamane has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in just 17 starts, sparking interest, with it claimed that Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham are amongst the clubs who have ‘made checks’ on the Rangers forward.

Ex-Tottenham and Aston Villa man Mick Brown, who has worked in both clubs’ scouting department, likes Igamane but reckons the summer could be when a move happens. That said, a big bid could spark Rangers into a big decision. Brown told Football Insider: “Rangers would have to listen to offers for him.

“Their position, financially, means they’ll listen to offers for all of their players. If a huge bid came in, I’m not sure they’d be able to turn it down because that would help them make a profit on a player they got on the cheap.

“At the moment, I don’t know if any Premier League clubs would make a move for him because the jump in quality from Scotland is a big one. He needs to develop his game and become more consistent in Scotland, where Rangers have had a nightmare this season.

“They can step up for the big stage, playing Celtic or Man United, but if you’re not doing it week in, week out in Scotland, you won’t do it in the Premier League. When I’ve seen Igamane play, I’ve been impressed. He’s definitely got something about him. I won’t be the only one to have seen it, I’m sure there are clubs watching him closely.”