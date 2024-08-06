Dynamo Kyiv take on Rangers in the Champions League this week | Canva

Philippe Clement’s side have headed out to Poland for their crucial Champions League third qualifying round first-leg clash

Rangers will embark on their latest Champions League qualifying campaign when they travel to Poland for the first leg of their third round qualifier against Ukrainian outfit Dynamo Kyiv.

Both sides finished runners-up in their respective leagues last season and are now set to square off over a two-legged tie for place in the play-off round. Despite the lack of home advantage in the Polish city of Lublin, Kyiv enjoyed a more productive pre-season preparation than the winless Gers and were able to rest and recover at the weekend after easing past FK Partizan in the second qualifying round 9-2 on aggregate.

Philippe Clement’s men will have to be careful they don’t return to Hampden the following week behind in the tie are kick-starting their domestic campaign with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, while their opponents were spared participation in the Ukrainian top-flight. Dynamo narrowly missed out on their first title since 2021, finishing just two points behind champions Shakhtar Donetsk which automatically secured them a place in the competition preliminary rounds.

They boast a proud history in the Champions League, having progressed to the last-16 stage eight years ago. Rangers, meanwhile, are hoping to avoid another early season setback as they target a spot in the lucrative group phase. The Glasgow giants managed one win from four Europa League matches away from Ibrox last term before facing elimination after a quickfire exit from the Champions League, which saw then-manager Michael Beale’s side crash at the hands of PSV Eindhoven.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Dynamo Kyiv v Rangers take place?

The Champions League third qualifying round first-leg tie will take place at the 15,250-seater Arena Lublin in Poland on Tuesday, August 6. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm (local time) / 7.00pm (UK time). Kyiv are unable to play the fixture in their own country due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live exclusively on Premier Sports 1. Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription. Premier Sports are currently offering Scottish football followers an annual subscription for just £99, enabling fans to follow their club in all three club competitions; Scottish Premiership, Premier Sports Cup and the Scottish Cup, and the rest of Premier Sports content.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Yes, supporters will be able to catch all of the action via Rangers TV's live stream. A monthly subscription costs £6 and you can sign up HERE.

What is the latest team news?

Philippe Clement has confirmed winger Oscar Cortes did not travel with the squad and faces up to five weeks on the sidelines. The Colombian twisted his knee against Hearts in their Premiership opener and that will rule him out of both legs as well as league games against Motherwell, St Johnstone, Ross County and most the Old Firm clash with Celtic on September 1st. He joins midfielder Nicolas Raskin on the treatment table.

New signing Robin Propper is fully fit but has had “a busy few days off the pitch” following his move to Glasgow and might not feature from the start, while Czech winger Vaclav Cerny will look to build on his debut appearance from the bench at the weekend. Clement also confirmed Ianis Hagi - who was not included in the European squad list - will be sold this summer.

DYNAMO KYIV 6/5 | DRAW 5/2 | RANGERS 21/10 *Odds provided by Bet365.com.