Rangers were defeated 2-1 by Sturm Graz in their second Europa League match

After going into half time two goals down, Rangers were unable to salvage a point against the Austrian champions despite countless second half chances.

Off the back of the Livingston win, Russell Martin’s side looked to build a winning run, however when Tomi Horvat scored for the home side after six minutes, it knocked the wind out of Rangers sails. Otar Kiteishvili then doubled Sturm Graz’ lead in a goal which came from a simple set-piece routine. The Gers got a goal back when Djeidi Gassama cut in on his right foot, but were unable to find an equaliser.

Having conceded two avoidable goals, Martin claimed that ‘mentality’ was the issue in his post-match interview as the under-fire Rangers boss was quick to shift the blame off his side’s tactics. Former West Ham captain, turned CBS pundit, Nigel Reo Coker believes it is the Rangers gaffer’s job to rectify their errors.

‘Fix it’ - US Pundit team lambast Russell Martin

Speaking alongside Jaydee Dyer on the US-based, CBS Sports’ ‘The Golazo Show’, Reo-Coker said: “he talks about mentality. You’re hired as a manager, you’re job is to fix that, you’re job is to be the mentality-setter. You're supposed to do that. You can't just say the obvious of what we see.

"Your job is to manage this team - fix it. You can't be telling us 'the mentality's not there, the set pieces aren't there and we're not competing,' that's your job! What are you doing there?

"Anyone could do that job. Fix it. Tell us 'I'm going to fix the mentality, it's not good enough, we didn't perform, we need to perform, we need to do better and I'm going to make it work'. That's your job, that's why you're hired as a manager. Go and manage. Fix the problems that are there."

‘As bad as when they had administration problems’

Fellow pundit Jaydee Dyer was surprised to see fan protests still going on against Sturm Graz. He said: "this is as bad as when they had administration problems and they had to re-start from the bottom and come all the way up through the divisions.

"The fan base is so incredibly loyal to them. They're a special team because of their fans. Right now they're not getting service. I was shocked to see that poster in there with his face, because that's not a Rangers sign. They don't do those sort of things."

Reo-Coker added: “a lot of people are questioning whether Russell Martin's time is up or not. For me, that's a manager that still looks very comfortable. It seems like the ownership are backing him. But there's going to be a problem. There will be a point where the fan base turns.”