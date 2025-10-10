The winger is now abroad after spending last season at Rangers on loan from Wolfsburg.

Vaclav Cerny has reportedly made a case to his new club that they should raid Rangers for one of his ex teammates.

The Light Blues are in a state of flux with Russell Martin sacked as head coach, with a search for a new leader ongoing. Steven Gerrard has been heavily linked and one of his top assets for the first half of the season is bound to be Nico Raskin, who stayed at Ibrox after a summer dominated by exit rumours.

He was also sent into exile by Martin for games with Celtic and Hearts as rumours hit boiling point and more look set to follow him into January. Turkish side Besiktas are reportedly set to make a move and they have former Ibrox loanee Cerny pushing hard for the deal to happen, having featured with Raskin in Govan last season.

Aspor claim: “Beşiktaş, undergoing a restructuring process, has packed a significant number of changes into one season. Having parted ways with manager Solskjaer and entrusted the team to Sergen Yalçın, Besiktas will make significant changes to the team in January. While transfers are expected, particularly in defense and midfield, the focus has shifted back to Scotland . Raskin, who was a target at the start of the season, will be on the move again.

“The Black and Whites, who will be traveling to Scotland in January to acquire the 24-year-old midfielder, will now be trying to convince Glasgow Rangers. Raskin, who has also played five times for the Belgian national team, stands out with his combative nature. Unable to fill the void following Gedson Fernandes' departure, the Black Eagles are looking to address their midfield woes with Raskin, a player favored by manager Sergen Yalçın. The 24-year-old Nicolas Raskin can operate as both a midfield number 8 and a defensive midfield number 6.

“His former teammate Cerny also vouched for Raskin's transfer . The Czech player had the opportunity to play alongside Raskin for a year at Glasgow Rangers, where he was on loan last season . Cerny, who vouched for the Belgian's talent, said Raskin would be the right fit and offered a positive opinion.”

What has Raskin said about Rangers future?

Speaking after being restored to the first team, Raskin said following last month’s 2-0 win against Hibs: “Well, it is in the past now. We have to move forward. We have put in a good performance in on the pitch, we have to look forward and build on that.

“Everything has not been perfect. I did not enjoy part of it, I think the manager didn’t enjoy part of it and now we had a good chat and well, hopefully we can just work together and have a good spell together and look forward.

“There are things that happen in football. We are an emotional club, an emotional team, so I just want to win. We just want to give back to the fans what they give to us. I think the support I had was amazing. For someone who was not born here, it just feels amazing.”