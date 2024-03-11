Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cole McKinnon is revelling in his rise to a Rangers role under Philippe Clement.

The midfielder is taking advantage of injuries ravaging the Light Blues squad. He appeared off the bench against Benfica in the Europa League and again, he featured for Rangers as a sub versus Hibs. This time it was on Scottish Cup duty during a 2-0 win.

He said of the Benfica game: "It was quite weird to be on the same pitch as them", he said. "I am used to watching these players on the TV and now I am in among them. It is great. You can only take so much of it though, it is my job at the end of the day, you need to go in there and play, you can't be too star struck about it all. I loved it when I was in there, it was a great feeling.

"I've made one appearance in Europe and now we have progressed to the next round of the cup. All the boys are looking forward to Hampden and now the focus is on Thursday. It will be a good game. I need to step up now. It doesn't matter where on the park it is, if In need to fill in in goals I will.

"That's the type of player I am, I will play wherever I am needed. So hopefully I can keep on taking my chances if they come and just be humble about it. I am not getting too far ahead of myself. It is only the two appearances so I need to keep working hard in training every day and hopefully it will come."