A look at the latest managerial updates coming out of Ibrox

As the search for Russell Martin’s replacement continues at Rangers, a former Everton manager has entered the fold, while another ex Toffee has bowed out of the race.

After Rangers’ worst start to a domestic campaign in 47 years, Martin was sacked on Sunday night. The 1-1 draw to Falkirk and the scenes that followed afterwards was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the 39-year old, as Gers supporters tried to stop the team bus from leaving the stadium. To add to this, the Rangers boss was given a police escort out of the ground for his own safety.

As the Light Blues now search for their fourth manager in as many years, the usual suspects dominate the headlines. Steven Gerrard remains the bookies favourite for the role after he recently said in an interview with Rio Ferdinand that he’d ‘love to have another go’ in management. Other candidates include former Rangers player, Kevin Muscat and ex Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Rohl.

Here’s a look at the latest managerial managerial news to come out Ibrox:

Chelsea legend becomes shock contender

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City are flying right now in the EFL Championship, however the former England International has been tipped for an Ibrox move by two former Rangers stars. The Sky Blues currently sit top of England’s second tier and have scored twelve goals in their last three games without conceding.

Despite the Midlands side’s good form, former Gers, Ross McCormack and Andy Halliday both believe Lampard would still be interested in the Rangers job. Speaking on Open Goal’s Keeping the Ball on the Ground podcast, McCormack said: “If you could get one for me it would be Lampard, having seen what he’s like. I think you leave Coventry in a heartbeat to go to Rangers.”

Halliday added: “He’d be up there. It was apparently between him and Clement (in 2023) so he has obviously been in the running before. But definitely, Coventry are flying and scoring goals for fun.” Lampard guided Coventry to the play-offs last season but lost out to Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals. Before that, he had spells at Derby County, Chelsea and Everton.

Sean Dyche bows out Ibrox race

As one door opens, another one closes in Govan as the heavily-tipped Sean Dyche has said he wouldn’t be interested in the role, according to Sky Sports. The former Burnley and Everton boss was the bookies favourite shortly after Martin’s dismissal.

Having worked with Kevin Thelwell in Merseyside, Dyche was one of the main candidates for the vacant Rangers role, however the 54-year old, who has been out of the game since his Goodison Park dismissal in January, will not be heading to Govan.

It was reported that the Rangers Sporting Director met Dyche to discuss a potential Glasgow move, however clearly these talks didn’t go to plan. The former Burnley boss is the first real big name on the shortlist of candidates to rule themselves out.