Celtic to make January ‘decision’ on defender. Rangers loanee says he ‘loves’ club amid talk of permanent move.

The Scottish Premiership is back and both Celtic and Rangers recorded victories in their return fixtures after the World Cup break.

Michael Beale won his first match as head coach of the Ibrox side with a 3-2 home win over Hibs on Thursday while Celtic deservedly took all three points against Aberdeen on Saturday with a 1-0 win. The matches come thick and fast and the Gers are back in action tomorrow night with their own trip to Pittodrie while the Hoops will host Livingston at Celtic Park.

There are also less than two weeks to go until the January transfer window opens and clubs across the country can start buying and selling players again. Here are the key transfer news headlines for Celtic and Rangers on Monday, December 19:

Celtic have January decision to make on defender’s future

Celtic will have a decision to make over Stephen Welsh’s future in the January window, reports the Daily Express. The defender is reportedly being tracked by clubs in England, Italy and France while rumours have also linked Porto with a possible interest.

Welsh was the subject of transfer interest from French side Toulouse in the summer but the Hoops knocked back that approach. However, the Scotland youth international has made just six appearances this season and is down the pecking order of central defenders at the club. The signing of Yuki Kobayashi means Ange Postecoglou now has the Japanese international as well as Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Moritz Jenz to choose from as well as Welsh.

Rangers loanee talks up club as speculation over permanent deal grows

The Scotsman reports that Malik Tillman is confident he can make the pivotal next step in his career at Rangers following Michael Beale’s assertion that he is desperate to buy the player from Bayern Munich. Asked after the Hibs game if he considered Rangers to be a club where he could continue to unlock his potential, he said: “I think so, yes.”

