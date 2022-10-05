The Ibrox side suffered a third consecutive defeat in Group A to leave them still searching for their first points.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst reckons his Rangers side are showing signs of improvement despite crashing to a third consecutive Champions League defeat.

The Light Blues remain pointless and without a goal in Group A after following up their heavy losses to Ajax (4-0) and Napoli (3-0) with a 2-0 reverse away to Liverpool last night.

Both goals arrived from set pieces in either half with Trent Alexander Arnold’s sensational free-kick from distance and Mohamed Salah’s spot kick securing a comfortable three points for Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool shoots under pressure from Ryan Jack and Connor Goldson of Rangers during the UEFA Champions League group A match

Rangers were largely outclassed for the majority of the game on another difficult evening in Europe with veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor preventing a greater margin of victory in a one-sided affair.

While accepting the gulf between the side competing in the Scottish Premiership and the team at the top end of the English Premier League was noticeable, Van Bronckhorst was able to take heart from some aspects of the performance.

What’s been said

The Rangers boss said: “We knew it was going to be a very difficult game with the attacking threat they have. They have players making runs almost every time they have the ball in space I think the plan to have five at the back was a good one to narrow those spaces.

“We know it was going to be difficult when they they play at high speed, quick passing. In the first half we were still in the game at half-time with only one goal of a difference.

Ben Davies of Rangers is challenged by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

“We identified the moments much better in the second half to go higher up the pitch and bring pressure on them. We did that far better than in the first half.

“Of course it is disappointing to lose two goals from set pieces. We had some chances to make it 2-1, one ball was cleared from the line. Maybe we could have got something more out of the game.

