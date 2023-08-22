The Welshman stepped off the bench to fire Rangers back in front during the 2-2 draw at Ibrox.

Rangers substitute Rabbi Matondo celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Connor Goldson was full of praise for Rangers team-mate Rabbi Matondo after his dazzling substitute appearance against PSV Eindhoven - insisting there’s more to come from the winger.

The Welsh international stepped off the bench to fire the Ibrox side 2-1 in front during their Champions league play-off first leg before Luuk de Jong headed home an immediate equaliser to claim a valuable share of the spoils ahead of next week’s return fixture in the Netherlands.

Abdallah Sima had found the top-corner of the net to give the home side a slender lead at the interval but Ibrahim Sangare fired past Jack Butland to level proceedings.

At one stage this summer, Matondo seemed destined to leave the club after a hugely underwhelming debut campaign last season, but the former Schalke man has looked a player reborn since reporting back for pre-season and is set to be handed further game time in the coming weeks after making another noteworthy impact.

Centre-back Goldson recognises Matondo’s talents, but admits the 22-year-old must perform like that on a consistent basis in order to nail down a regular place in the team.

Speaking on TNT Sports as he reflected on a tense 90 minutes, Goldson said: “It was a good game of football, they’re obviously a very good side. Our fans stuck with us, obviously it’s hard when teams come here and have a lot of the ball. Sometimes we have to suffer together and I think we did that well tonight. They (the fans) were great.

“Ir was two great goals. Abdallah (Sima) comes up with a moment of magic for the first and for the second, that’s what Rabbi can do. He’s a top player but still young, we need to push him to do that more regularly.