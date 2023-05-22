There are just two rounds of matches remaining in the Scottish Premiership season with Rangers still to face Hearts and St Mirren before finally bringing the curtain down on what has ultimately been a disappointing campaign.

The Gers closed the gap on Celtic last weekend when they beat Hibs but it’s all for nothing with the title already secured by their rivals who are also getting ready for the Scottish Cup final. For Michael Beale it is all about seeing out these remaining matches while also getting a head start on summer recruitment.

It looks as if that might be exactly what they have done and the former QPR boss has dropped a major hint that supporters could see some new recruits announced sooner rather than later. In fact, the Gers boss has claimed that their first summer recruit could be confirmed as early as this week.

Speaking to BBC Scotland after Sunday’s win over Hibs, Beale said: “The window doesn’t open just yet so we can’t announce anything, but when it opens we’ll be ready to announce one or two. One might be announced on Wednesday at Ibrox, so there’s another reason for people to maybe come along and see us in midweek. My transfer window probably starts in the first week of July, and maybe there will be a couple of bits after that. I’m happy with where things are at.”

It’s unclear who that player could be but Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell is widely reported as having agreed terms on a move to Ibrox so that is a real possibility. Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling is another who appears to be close to a move to Rangers, per multiple reports, so it could very well be him.